MOE loans 3,300 devices to students who need them for home-based learning amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) has provided about 3,300 devices such as tablets and laptops, and over 200 dongles for Internet acces, to students who require them for home-based learning.

The figures, which are correct as of last Friday (April 3), were revealed by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday (April 6).

He was responding to a question by Nominated MP Walter Theseira on the ministry's plans to ensure that students, particularly those on financial assistance schemes, have adequate resources to access online learning from their homes.

Full home-based learning will kick in from April 8 till at least May 4.

Mr Ong said schools will also reach out to students who may not have support at home for home-based learning.

These students can use computers and the Internet in their school while being supervised by teachers.

Home-based learning is not only done through online learning. A substantial part of it involves offline readings and assignments.

Prior to the move to full home-based learning, MOE had been preoccupied with the availability of devices and Internet access for students to keep up with their work at home .

"There is no doubt... that when schools have to move to home-based learning and have to close, students from lower-income groups will be the most adversely affected," said Mr Ong.

"And that is why we are only moving to full home-based learning now, and not earlier, because we do know it creates a lot of disruptions to people's lives, and children from lower-income, vulnerable families are most affected."

Related Story Parents okay with move, but some wonder about efficacy

Related Story Low-income students here do better than their peers overseas

MOE will work with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and community partners, such as Social Service Offices, to provide financial and other support for such families.

Mr Ong said the shift to full home-based learning is in support of the circuit breaker measures that will kick in on Tuesday and remain in place for about a month.

"This is part of our psychological unity - students, teachers, parents all being part of it - and we all rise to the call as one united people in tackling this crisis," he added.

The minister also noted that long-term absenteeism is "starting to creep up in school" due to the Covid-19 pandemic and corresponding measures implemented in schools.

"The decision to shift into full home-based learning is therefore a very major decision and not to be taken lightly. But now that we have taken the decision, let us make the best out of this situation."