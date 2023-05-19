Wall Street should tread carefully on ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence-powered tools, such as ChatGPT, have the potential to revolutionise the efficiency, effectiveness and speed of the work humans do.

And this is true in financial markets as much as in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and pretty much every other aspect of our lives.

I have been researching financial markets and algorithmic trading for 14 years. While AI offers lots of benefits, the growing use of these technologies in financial markets also points to potential perils. A look at Wall Street’s past efforts to speed up trading by embracing computers and AI offers important lessons on the implications of using them for decision-making.

Program trading fuels Black Monday



In the early 1980s, fuelled by advancements in technology and financial innovations such as derivatives, institutional investors began using computer programs to execute trades based on predefined rules and algorithms. This helped them complete large trades quickly and efficiently.

Back then, these algorithms were relatively simple and were primarily used for so-called index arbitrage, which involves trying to profit from discrepancies between the price of a stock index – such as the S&P 500 – and that of the stocks it is composed of.

As technology advanced and more data became available, this kind of program trading became increasingly sophisticated, with algorithms able to analyse complex market data and execute trades based on a wide range of factors. These program traders continued to grow in number on the largely unregulated trading freeways – on which more than a trillion dollars worth of assets change hands every day – causing market volatility to increase dramatically.

Eventually this resulted in the massive stock market crash in 1987 known as Black Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered what was at the time the biggest percentage drop in its history, and the pain spread throughout the globe.

In response, the regulatory authorities implemented a number of measures to restrict the use of program trading, including circuit breakers that halt trading when there are significant market swings and other limits. But despite these measures, program trading continued to grow in popularity in the years following the crash.

HFT: Program trading on steroids



Fast-forward 15 years, to 2002, when the New York Stock Exchange introduced a fully automated trading system. As a result, program traders gave way to more sophisticated automations with much more advanced technology: high-frequency trading (HFT).

HFT uses computer programs to analyse market data and execute trades at extremely high speeds. Unlike program traders that bought and sold baskets of securities over time to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity – a difference in price of similar securities that can be exploited for profit – high-frequency traders use powerful computers and high-speed networks to analyse market data and execute trades at lightning-fast speeds. High-frequency traders can conduct trades in approximately a 64-millionth of a second, compared with the several seconds it took traders in the 1980s.

These trades are typically very short term in nature and may involve buying and selling the same security multiple times in a matter of nanoseconds. AI algorithms analyse large amounts of data in real time and identify patterns and trends that are not immediately apparent to human traders. This helps traders make better decisions and execute trades at a faster pace than would be possible manually.

Another important application of AI in HFT is natural language processing, which involves analysing and interpreting human language data such as news articles and social media posts. By analysing this data, traders can gain valuable insights into market sentiment and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

Benefits of AI trading



These AI-based, high-frequency traders operate very differently than people do.

The human brain is slow, inaccurate and forgetful. It is incapable of quick, high-precision, floating-point arithmetic needed for analysing huge volumes of data for identifying trade signals. Computers are millions of times faster, with essentially infallible memory, perfect attention and limitless capability for analysing large volumes of data in split milliseconds.

And so, just like most technologies, HFT provides several benefits to stock markets.

These traders typically buy and sell assets at prices very close to the market price, which means they do not charge investors high fees. This helps ensure that there are always buyers and sellers in the market, which in turn helps to stabilise prices and reduce the potential for sudden price swings.