ChatGPT: The good, the bad and the unknown

SINGAPORE - In a chatbot-powered future, travellers could be speaking instead of typing on their phones to get a detailed itinerary. The Expedia app already offers travellers a peek into this future. When asked – “I want to spend two nights in Paris. How do I get there from London, and which are the hotels near the train station?”, the app can spit out instructions to take the Eurostar train from London’s St Pancras International station to Gare du Nord station in Paris, and names several hotel options near the Paris train station.

The travel booking platform incorporated ChatGPT in its app in early April in a beta test to allow travellers to ask for information in natural spoken English. The discussion is saved as a potential trip in the app to help travellers organise their plans.