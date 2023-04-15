ChatGPT: Promises and pitfalls of generative AI

ChatGPT: The good, the bad and the unknown
In a chatbot-powered future, travellers could be speaking instead of typing on their phones to get a detailed itinerary. The Expedia app already offers travellers a peek into this future. When asked – “I want to spend two nights in Paris. How do I get there from London, and which are the hotels near the train station?”, the app can spit out instructions to take the Eurostar train from London’s St Pancras International station to Gare du Nord station in Paris, and names several hotel options near the Paris train station.
The travel booking platform incorporated ChatGPT in its app in early April in a beta test to allow travellers to ask for information in natural spoken English. The discussion is saved as a potential trip in the app to help travellers organise their plans.
Since it burst onto the scene in November 2022, ChatGPT has begun to shake up industries from education and travel to real estate and marketing.
Legal disputes, public backlash over the use of generative AI such as ChatGPT
The use of ChatGPT, a form of generative artificial intelligence (AI), has attracted controversies ranging from copyright disputes and defamation claims to a public backlash linked to fear of job losses.
Generative AI describes algorithms that can be used to create new text, audio, video, code and images. Here are some of the recent cases.
