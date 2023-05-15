How to get the most out of AI chatbots like ChatGPT

SINGAPORE - Each artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is programmed differently, producing varying results for similar questions.

But there are basic steps to follow to get the most out of a generative AI tool like ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing or Google Bard.

The Straits Times spoke with AI engineers from Microsoft and research institute AI Singapore on how they would approach typical questions users ask a chatbot.

Give the bot a persona

Giving the AI bot a clear picture of what the user is trying to achieve will help it to deliver the best answers. One way to do so is to give the AI bot a persona, said AI Singapore’s AI product manager Arvin Yeo, 33.

For instance, the AI bot can be told to assume the persona of a “travel agent” if it is being asked to plan a travel itinerary.

Mr Yeo said that doing so helps the AI to predict the next word in a given string of text.

When told to act as a travel agent, Microsoft Bing adopted a more persuasive tone and provided more details on the appeal of each location suggested.

Be specific

Specific verbs will help bots like ChatGPT understand the results you wish to see, like to “summarise” or “extract” information from a wall of text, said Mr Yeo.

Users can also tell the bot how long its response should be and what tone to adopt, like a casual or formal tone, said Mr Yeo.

Bots like ChatGPT and Bing can also adjust the complexity of terms used if the user defines the intended audience, such as by instructing them to “write for a child”.

For a trip itinerary, more details like the trip duration, region and intended activities will prompt a better answer, he said.

“Even a small change in your prompt can radically change the chatbot’s responses,” said Mr Yeo.

Clear and grammatically correct English also prevents chatbots from misinterpreting questions.