How to get the most out of AI chatbots like ChatGPT

SINGAPORE - Each artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is programmed differently, producing varying results for similar questions.
But there are basic steps to follow to get the most out of a generative AI tool like ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing or Google Bard.
The Straits Times spoke with AI engineers from Microsoft and research institute AI Singapore on how they would approach typical questions users ask a chatbot.
Give the bot a persona
Giving the AI bot a clear picture of what the user is trying to achieve will help it to deliver the best answers. One way to do so is to give the AI bot a persona, said AI Singapore’s AI product manager Arvin Yeo, 33.
For instance, the AI bot can be told to assume the persona of a “travel agent” if it is being asked to plan a travel itinerary.
Mr Yeo said that doing so helps the AI to predict the next word in a given string of text.
When told to act as a travel agent, Microsoft Bing adopted a more persuasive tone and provided more details on the appeal of each location suggested.
Be specific
Specific verbs will help bots like ChatGPT understand the results you wish to see, like to “summarise” or “extract” information from a wall of text, said Mr Yeo.
Users can also tell the bot how long its response should be and what tone to adopt, like a casual or formal tone, said Mr Yeo.
Bots like ChatGPT and Bing can also adjust the complexity of terms used if the user defines the intended audience, such as by instructing them to “write for a child”.
For a trip itinerary, more details like the trip duration, region and intended activities will prompt a better answer, he said.
“Even a small change in your prompt can radically change the chatbot’s responses,” said Mr Yeo.
Clear and grammatically correct English also prevents chatbots from misinterpreting questions.
Split up the instructions
A broad, sweeping question like, “write me a speech for my presentation on sustainability”, for example, is unlikely to get users far, said Microsoft AI advocate Jason Boon.
Instead, split up the topics of the presentation and ask the chatbot to elaborate on each of them.
Then, get the chatbot to put them all together, said Mr Boon, adding that these steps make it easier for large language models like Bing to stay on topic.
Breaking up questions is especially useful when dealing with logical problems, said Mr Yeo. Users can also rephrase questions to prompt the bot to try again for a better answer.
Ask the bot what it knows
Users should talk to the bot like they are speaking to a person, said Mr Boon.
Start by asking it what it knows about a certain topic, so that it lays out the information it has, before requesting it to perform a task.
This will help it build contextual knowledge to further explore as the conversation develops, he said.
“Large language models like Bing work best by leaning into the responses that they have provided before for context. Creating a foundation for the conversation is important,” he said.