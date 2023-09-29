The key to tackling Singapore’s challenges ahead

In his keynote address at the Economic Society of Singapore’s annual dinner on Sept 26, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong outlined steps to tackle inequality and social mobility. But, he also noted, it takes more than government policies to keep the Singapore Story going. Here are excerpts from his speech:

There are significant challenges in the road ahead. They will have serious implications for Singapore and our future growth prospects.

Tonight, I will focus my remarks on how the Government plans to deal with the twin challenges of inequality and mobility, especially in a more challenging environment.

Advancing the well-being of the broad middle

Our first imperative is to advance the well-being of the broad middle – to help them secure good jobs and real income growth. Only then will they be able to tackle concerns over their cost of living, and enjoy rising standards of living over time.

The best way to achieve this is through a strong and dynamic economy. Looking ahead, we will no longer be able to achieve effortless growth. We will face more binding resource constraints. It means we have to work doubly hard to build new capabilities and restructure the economy. The churn will be painful. But it is essential, so that limited resources can be channelled to more productive areas.

Technology will be a key enabler. By leveraging on new, game-changing technologies like generative AI, we can drive innovation, productivity growth, and ultimately incomes, for our next bound.

But every new technology wave brings considerable disruption. The disruption from AI will be even greater than what we had experienced in the past. Many more workers, including PMETs, will find their existing job roles becoming obsolete. There will still be new jobs created. But it means everyone will have to be better prepared for multiple transitions in their careers.

The Government will need to do more to help our workers adjust to this quicker pace of change and churn.

We have already been investing heavily in lifelong learning and reskilling through SkillsFuture. But we can and we will do more.

We plan to step up investments in adult education and training, and significantly strengthen SkillsFuture. Some areas we are looking at include:

Top-ups to the SkillsFuture Credit for mid-career workers.

Training allowances for mid-career workers who take time off to pursue full-time training, such as longer-form courses.

More support for career planning and guidance.

Better job matching, to help workers move into jobs that better utilise and reward their skills.

We will also build on this revamped SkillsFuture system to provide support for workers who are involuntarily unemployed.

For a long time, the Government has been very cautious about introducing unemployment benefits.

But looking at the faster pace of change and churn in our economy, we have revised and refreshed our thinking.

We can have a government-funded benefit, appropriately sized, to help these workers tide through their immediate difficulties – while supporting them to continue with their upskilling and job search, and eventually bounce back stronger.

This is how we will continue to advance the well-being of our broad middle in Singapore – by giving them maximum support to stay competitive in their skills, and to take on new and better-paying jobs throughout their careers.