Broaden meritocracy to combat social stratification: President Halimah outlines key priorities for Govt

SINGAPORE – The Republic must not allow advantages and privileges to become entrenched and persist over generations, said President Halimah Yacob in a speech in Parliament on Monday.

Instead, the idea of meritocracy, long the organising principle of Singapore society, should be broadened and made more open, she added. This is important as Singapore seeks to overcome the tendency for societies to become more stratified and less socially mobile over time.

Hence, there is the need to expand opportunities throughout life for every citizen, regardless of his starting point, she said as she outlined four key priorities for the remainder of this term of government, as well as the key values that will shape its agenda.

These include combating stratification, improving social safety nets, continuing to build a green, liveable city and helping Singaporeans collectively shape the new compact that reinforces their responsibilities to each other.

Madam Halimah was delivering the President’s Address, which marks the start of the new session of the 14th Parliament as it returns from a two-week recess.

She said Singapore has to rethink its approach to education and work.

While the Government will continue to prepare children for the future, with more support from the early years for children who start out with less, it recognises the competitive stresses that have built up in the education system.

“We will provide everyone with access to a good education, and many chances in life to learn and improve. But let us not be unwittingly drawn into an educational arms race, and end up worse off as a society,” she said.

Society must also re-examine how it rewards different skills and talents, and recognise the full range of pathways to success, such as the value of work done by those who contribute through technical and practical abilities or who possess social and empathetic traits suited to caregiving or community service, she added.

The Government will also step up support for the disadvantaged and vulnerable segments, such as lower-income workers and families, as well as persons with disabilities, she added.

The second key priority is to improve social safety nets so that Singaporeans can better cope with disruptions and setbacks in life, said Madam Halimah.

With a more uncertain global economy and faster changes in technology, workers – especially those in their 40s and 50s – are at higher risk of unemployment and seeing their skills become obsolete, noted Madam Halimah.

She said the Government will look at how to extend support to such people, similar to the way it did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SkillsFuture ecosystem will also be further strengthened to bring everyone along on the digitalisation and industry transformation journey, she said.