Making Singapore a regional centre for philanthropy

Singapore has strong policies in place to support people who wish to do good. Over the years, the Government has worked with philanthropic organisations, family offices and others in this area to develop a strong ecosystem where charitable initiatives and giving are encouraged and supported.

The chairman of Temasek Trust, Ms Ho Ching, highlighted the importance of partnerships and collective action at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2022 held here on Sept 30. She also said that over $300 million had been raised by a new alliance set up to drive partnerships in the philanthropic sector while addressing issues related to the planet, peace, people and progress.