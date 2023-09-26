DPM Wong outlines plans to tackle inequality, mobility

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong outlined a plan on Tuesday to deal with the twin challenges of inequality and mobility amid a more challenging environment. He pledged that the Government will work to advance the well-being of the broad middle, while uplifting the lower-income and sustaining social mobility, especially for the disadvantaged.

At the same time, he stressed the need for collective action, especially by those who have done well, to build a fairer society.

Speaking at the Economic Society of Singapore Annual Dinner held at the Fairmont Hotel on Tuesday night, he said the Republic’s efforts to build a more inclusive society must not be limited to monetary redistribution and government policies, but must also involve the community, such as through a stronger philanthropic culture.

Such efforts “must strengthen the culture of responsibility for one another, so that we all feel a sense of duty to each other and not just a right to the benefits of citizenship”, he said to the audience of about 550 economists and other invited guests.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said in a 40-minute speech that the Government has been thinking hard about these issues of inequality and social mobility as part of the Forward Singapore exercise to refresh the nation’s social compact.

Started in June 2022, it will conclude soon with a final report to be put out, said Mr Wong as he previewed some of the report’s recommendations.

On tackling inequality and social mobility, a key imperative will be to advance the well-being of the broad middle, said Mr Wong who is the leader of the People’s Action Party’s fourth generation of political leaders.

This will be done by helping people secure jobs with good salaries, so that their real incomes and standard of living will rise over time.

Mr Wong said the best way to achieve this is through a dynamic economy that continues to attract quality investments and scale up home-grown enterprises.

He noted that in the past decade, working at high-value firms have helped a large proportion of middle-income workers here grow their incomes at a faster pace, compared with those in major advanced economies like the United States and Finland.

That is why Singapore needs to double down on economic restructuring, though the churn will be painful and has to be carefully managed, he added.