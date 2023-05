In 2022, the most searched person on Google was actor Johnny Depp. The second most searched was another actor, Will Smith.

The interest in these two celebrities was sparked by Depp’s scandal-filled defamation suit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, while Smith invited infamy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars that year. Consequently, Heard also was on 2022’s top trending searches for people, at No. 3, and Rock was No. 5.