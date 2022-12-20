Amber Heard settles defamation case with ex Johnny Depp

WASHINGTON - Actress Amber Heard announced Monday that she had made the “very difficult” decision to settle the multi-million-dollar defamation case brought against her by her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, in a post on Instagram, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Heard said she was dropping her appeal of the damages awarded by the jury and settling the case because she “simply cannot go through” another trial.

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder,” she said.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to,” Heard said.