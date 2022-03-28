Oscars: Best Actor winner Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb

SINGAPORE - In a shocking moment, A-list actor Will Smith seems to have physically assaulted presenter Chris Rock at the annual Academy Awards ceremony.
Comedian Rock, 57, was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife - Jada Pinkett Smith - starring in G.I. Jane 2. G.I. Jane is a 1997 action film starring Demi Moore with a shaved head.
Pinkett Smith, 50, has shaved her head due to hair loss caused by a medical condition named alopecia, which she has spoken about. She rolled her eyes at Rock’s comment but her husband looked angered.
After Rock’s joke, Smith walked up to the stage and gave him what seemed to be a punch. Rock looked stunned by the confrontation.
He said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”
This prompted Smith to swear on live television. He yelled twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”
The 53-year-old actor went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard (2021), where he plays the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.
In a tearful five-minute long speech, he referenced the on-air clash: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta smile, you gotta pretend like that’s okay.”
He added that actor Denzel Washington came up to him after the incident. “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago: ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’”
Smith continued: “Art imitates life. I looked like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”
He ended the speech by apologising to the Academy and his fellow nominees and said: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”
Celebrities and audiences in attendance were visibly shocked, with the camera catching presenter Lupita Nyong’o’s jaw dropping as she sat behind the Smith couple.
Commentators and journalists covering the Oscars were similarly stunned.
The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, who was present at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, tweeted: “Questlove is making a very emotional speech but the entire Dolby Theatre is still buzzing and chatting about Will Smith.”
Musician Questlove won the Best Documentary Feature for Summer Of Soul (2021).