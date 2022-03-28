Oscars: Best Actor winner Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb

SINGAPORE - In a shocking moment, A-list actor Will Smith seems to have physically assaulted presenter Chris Rock at the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

Comedian Rock, 57, was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife - Jada Pinkett Smith - starring in G.I. Jane 2. G.I. Jane is a 1997 action film starring Demi Moore with a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, 50, has shaved her head due to hair loss caused by a medical condition named alopecia, which she has spoken about. She rolled her eyes at Rock’s comment but her husband looked angered.

After Rock’s joke, Smith walked up to the stage and gave him what seemed to be a punch. Rock looked stunned by the confrontation.

He said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

This prompted Smith to swear on live television. He yelled twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

The 53-year-old actor went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard (2021), where he plays the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.