South-east Asia at a crossroads – why it must resist being pushed into zero-sum boxes

In recent months, the acute anxiety about widening geopolitical tensions has become palpable, be it over the Russo-Ukrainian war, US-China economic decoupling, Taiwan as a flashpoint, or maritime incursions in the East and South China seas.

Singapore leaders have sounded the alarm about potentially irreconcilable differences between Washington and Beijing, warned about the catastrophic consequences of a great power war in Asia, and highlighted the untenable costs of reducing free trade out of fear of decoupling.