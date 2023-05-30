Are South-east Asian states balancing against China?

Where do South-east Asian countries stand in the tug of war between the United States and China? It is a question that comes up time and again, given the region’s strategic importance in the unfolding great-power politics.

Indeed, any military conflict involving the two powers would critically affect all 10 member states of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean). All South-east Asian countries have strong economic ties to China; many regional political and business leaders have looked to China for their post-Covid-19-pandemic recoveries.