Testing S-E Asia’s reaction to a Taiwan conflict

The latest clash between China and the United States over purported Chinese surveillance balloons in American skies has again raised tensions in the world’s most consequential relationship. This only underscores the fragility of the uneasy peace in the Taiwan Strait, one of the region’s flashpoints.

The 2023 State of Southeast Asia Survey sheds light on the dilemmas that the region’s countries would face in the event of a conflict in the strait.

South-east Asians are acutely aware that they cannot be insulated from the fallout of a Taiwan conflict. The majority fear that such a conflict will destabilise the region (43.3 per cent) and force their countries to take sides (28.7 per cent).

Compared to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the stakes over Taiwan are much higher for South-east Asia. There are over 700,000 South-east Asian migrant workers on the island.

Taiwan is deeply integrated into regional supply chains, is a chipmaking giant, and straddles strategic lines of transport and communication. Any cross-strait conflict between China and Taiwan (and the US) would derail economic growth and imperil regional stability.

Yet, the latitude for South-east Asian countries’ response to a Taiwan conflict is limited. Many analysts have assessed that, given their deference to China’s core interests on the Taiwan issue, most South-east Asian countries will try to stay neutral.

According to the survey, 33.5 per cent of South-east Asian respondents will choose neutrality if conflict breaks out in the strait. This is the top-ranked option for respondents from Brunei, Cambodia, and Laos – three countries that have increasingly fallen into the Chinese orbit economically and geopolitically.

The top-ranked response across all South-east Asian countries is “Opposing the use of force through diplomatic measures” (45.6 per cent). A majority of respondents from Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand chose this option.

It should be noted that “Adopting a neutral position” and “Opposing the use of force” are not necessarily mutually exclusive in practice. The former connotes a reactive and passive stance, while the latter is more proactive and is based on the principle of the non-use of force and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Of note, the option “Showing support for China” garnered the fewest votes, at only 2.7 per cent across the region. More respondents from Cambodia (9 per cent) and Laos (6.5 per cent) chose this option but even their numbers remain surprisingly low. Beijing will not welcome this, as it demonstrates little appetite among South-east Asians to see China achieve its re-unification with Taiwan through forceful means.

Although all South-east Asian countries embrace the so-called “one China policy” and recognise that the People’s Republic of China is the sole representative of China, this does not necessarily mean they agree with China’s use of force to take back Taiwan.

Their official statements reflect a range of degrees of acceptance: Singapore is “opposed to any unilateral moves to change the status quo” while Cambodia “resolutely supports China’s every effort to achieve national re-unification”. Asean’s collective position is a preference for peaceful settlement, as reflected in the Asean foreign ministers’ statement in August 2022.