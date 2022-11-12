Biden-Xi meeting at G20 is crucial

The dangerous deterioration of US-China ties has grave and far-reaching implications, including for Asean states. Regional leaders should make clear their concerns to the two great power rivals.

and
There is an absence of strategic trust between the US and China, and each is ascribing the worst intentions to the other side. PHOTO: REUTERS
The downward spiralling US-China relationship seems headed for the bottomless pit.

The strategic competition between the United States and China worsened sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has often been asked if Ukraine has affected the way China thinks about Taiwan and reunification. It probably has on many levels, though China was never going to be affected by Russia’s plans. China has its own timetable. But Ukraine has also affected the way the US and its European allies think about Taiwan. Now, the Western alliance looks at Taiwan through the lens of Ukraine and casts China as Russia. Thus, its members seek to strengthen the deterrence and response for Taiwan accordingly. Taiwan has become entangled in a test of America’s ability, with the help of its allies, to maintain the American-led international order in East Asia. The temperature in the Taiwan Strait has gone up considerably.

