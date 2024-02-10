Past reserves precious resource built up over generations to secure Singapore’s future: PM Lee

During the global financial crisis, we brought forward the FY2009 Budget to deal with the crisis. We had a crisis Budget. This was a Budget where we had the Jobs Credit Scheme. And we were going to draw $4.9 billion from the past reserves. In the Budget debate, Mr Low Thia Khiang questioned why the Government wanted to draw down on past reserves instead of using savings from the Government’s current Budget.

“What is unusual of our Resilience Package is that the Government will be using our past reserves to fund two main components of the package – the Jobs Credit Scheme, and Special Risk-Sharing Initiative”, he said.

“Past reserves are a strategic asset meant for use in times of need, especially when the Government faces financial constraints due to unprecedented circumstances which require the Government to respond in the interest of the nation. Hence I am surprised that the Government has chosen to set up a precedent in asking the President for approval for a drawdown of our past reserves when it has enough savings from the current term of Government to fund the entire Resilience Package, and the resulting Budget deficit which the Finance Minister has estimated.”

It was a very reasonable question. Actually, it was a very polite objection and Mr Low was right that he raised it and we debated it.

And our answer was, we are doing this so that we have dry powder, and there are current reserves which we may well need later. We put that aside. If we need to, we will use it. As it turned out, fortunately we didn’t need to.

Two years later, in 2011, when the Government paid the $4 billion back to the past reserves, Mr Low spoke again. He did the honourable thing and commended the Government. He said in the Budget debate again in 2011: “In conclusion, sir, the Budget this year has done one thing right. It has prudently put back into the past reserves the $4 billion that the Government took in 2009.”

This is how a responsible opposition conducts itself. There was a common commitment to safeguard our past reserves because of a shared recognition that they are a strategic asset only to be used for unprecedented circumstances.

The opposition has argued that we should change the rules and draw more from reserves, and that of course they have no intention to raid the reserves, far from wanting to bankrupt Singapore. They say we can easily afford what they are proposing. I conclude their tune has changed. The changes they are proposing are not simply policy changes, but require amending the Constitution to draw and to spend more from past reserves, which are protected by the President.

Some people say it is harder for this generation to abide by the same tight fiscal rules as before. They say that now growth is slower, and the cost of living has gone up, which are true. But our forefathers who put aside the surpluses which grew into the reserves were much less well-off than us. To put it bluntly, much poorer than us. Our standard of living is double or triple what our forefathers lived with. And yet they saved up surpluses for the future, whereas now we hear arguments that we should draw more from the reserves, on the basis that we need the money more urgently today. There is a Chinese saying: 创业难，守业更难， 败家轻而易举. Hard to start, even harder to keep it going, but all too easy to ruin and to lose everything.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his team had anticipated this outcome, this political pressure. They knew that there would always be many worthy, heart-tugging causes demanding government resources. Every MP has pet causes which he champions. We all want more things to be done. But we also know and Mr Lee knew that money would always be not enough. He knew that it would always be politically tough to raise taxes. That is why he and his colleagues designed and implemented the two-key scheme.

Securing the future of the country

Some of Mr Lee’s senior colleagues told him that in locking up the reserves, he was trying the impossible. Their philosophy was: If a generation wants to spend the money, somehow they will get their hands on it and they will do it. Mr Lee disagreed, and decided he had to try his best. It is up to us and for us now to prove that we can protect the nest egg, and that Singaporeans are capable of being prudent and responsible well beyond the founding generation. We are responsible, as forefathers one day, of generations yet to be born.

The Government is elected not just to take care of the citizens today, but also to secure the future of the country. The PAP Government has always done both. But in taking care of today’s citizens, we are very conscious to safeguard the interests of young people not yet voting, future citizens not yet born, and the long-term interests of Singapore. In 2001, when we instituted the 50 per cent rule applied to NII and amended the Constitution, Mr Lee intervened in the debate because some MPs were proposing good causes to spend the money on, particularly old people. And he reminded everyone in Parliament, he said: “At the end of the day, whom do we owe our deepest obligation to as a government? To the future. Not just to the present; certainly not to the past.”

We must protect the past reserves. It is our precious resource, our strategic advantage. It is a great source of comfort and reassurance that if we run into a jam, or find ourselves in a tight spot – which is bound to happen every so many years and not so many years – we will have one extra card to play. We will not be destitute. Other countries admire and even envy what we have, but they find it very hard to emulate what we have done.

It was only in Singapore, only in those circumstances, only with that history and that generation, and that phase of nation-building that we could do it. If it is gone, we would not be able to do it again either. Therefore, as for ourselves, we too must make a conscious effort to keep our system working. Singaporeans need to have the right instincts – save when we can, resist the pressure to touch it, and use only when we really must. Each of us must see ourselves as stewards and trustees, taking care of the interests of present and future generations. That is the way to keep to this discipline, to keep this rule, and to keep this system – with two keys – working well.

Ultimately, in a democracy like Singapore, on big issues like this, it is the people who will decide. The PAP is convinced this is the right approach for Singapore. As long as the PAP Government is in power, this is what we will do.

If any other political party thinks that this is not the right approach, if they truly believe that we should dip into our reserves more, then bring it to the ballot box. Put it upfront. Say you want to touch, you want to spend, you want to shift the rules. Don’t pretend that you’re just as prudent, only more kind-hearted. Campaign in the next general election on this issue. Ask voters for a mandate to form the government, change the Constitution, dismantle the second key. Put this squarely to the people, and let them decide.

The PAP will convince Singaporeans that our way is the right way for Singapore. I believe Singaporeans believe us. The Institute of Policy Studies survey was not just a survey of trust in the PAP Government in general. It says in the case of the PAP Government, the statement was modified to refer to the level of trust in it to manage the reserves. In other words, Singaporeans have high confidence in the PAP Government’s management of the reserves. Therefore, we are confident that we will win the argument, and we’ll be able to get Singaporeans to do the right thing.

Taking a long-term view of the reserves, and striking the right balance between present and future needs – these are vital responsibilities of any Singapore government. I have spent 40 years of my life stewarding, safeguarding and improving this system, continuing the work of those who had come before me. Now, I am preparing to hand over to my successor in good order a Singapore which is more prosperous and more secure.

I ask everyone to help them maintain the prudent policies that have served us well to keep Singapore on the right track, so that we can all continue to benefit from the nation’s success for many years to come.