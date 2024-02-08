Opposition MPs debate reserves accumulation and use: 6 key issues and the Govt’s response

SINGAPORE - In a seven-hour debate, Parliament on Feb 7 discussed the question of Singapore’s national reserves and how much should be spent from them to meet today’s needs.

The debate involved 12 MPs and stemmed from a motion tabled by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai, who called on the Government to review its reserve accumulation policies to help Singaporeans reduce their current financial burdens.

Several opposition MPs, including Mr Leong and his fellow NCMP Hazel Poa, as well as Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), raised issues about the past reserves.

In response, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah stressed the need to maintain and grow a healthy nest egg.

Here are some key issues raised by the opposition MPs, and the Government’s response to them:

1. The Government should be more transparent about Singapore’s reserves

Mr Leong said that as collective owners of the reserves, Singaporeans deserve to know precise information about the reserves, while Mr Singh argued that the Government should reveal figures to facilitate mature conversations on them. Mr Singh added that MPs currently vote on drawdowns of past reserves, without knowledge of how much is left over.

Ms Indranee said: “Just as our defence forces do not reveal the full extent of our weaponry and military capabilities, it’s not in Singapore’s national interest to disclose the full size of our reserves.”

She noted that there is some publicly available information on the reserves from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Temasek and GIC, but added that the reserves are a strategic asset and hence all the information about them should not be disclosed.

2. Reserves are being accumulated at a faster rate than necessary

Mr Leong said his party expects Singapore’s substantial reserves to continue to grow.

Ms Indranee said that if Singapore were truly over-accumulating its reserves, the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) would be growing at a much faster rate than the gross domestic product (GDP). However, the NIRC has remained stable at about 3.5 per cent of GDP.

“In truth, we are not at all over-accumulating our reserves. If we slow down the pace of saving, the value of our reserves will diminish over time,” she said.

“The fact of the matter is that our spending needs are growing and these need to be funded. We do not have a lot of fiscal space, contrary to what PSP suggests.”