Singapore’s reserves cannot be built up again once gone: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s reserves cannot be built up again once they are gone, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The country is no longer in a situation like it was in the 1970s and early 80s. This was when it had strong growth and budget surpluses yearly, and there was the possibility of putting aside some of the prosperity for a future rainy day, he said.

Today, Singapore is not as poor as it was before, with higher incomes and a higher standard of living. But expectations and needs have also grown, noted PM Lee.

“So, to say today you put aside systematically 2 per cent, 3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) and build up a sovereign fund from scratch, I think it is very hard. The economy will not be able to take it,” he said.

PM Lee said he was proud that Singapore had built up the reserves, and is anxious that the country keeps it like this for as long as it can.

“Because it is one of those things – once it is gone, it will never come back again. It is finished,” he said.

“I think we need to be very, very conscious that this is a Garden of Eden state. You are here, it is marvellous. You may not always feel great, but please be aware this is the Garden of Eden because if you come out from it, you cannot go back in again by the sweat of your brow.”

PM Lee was responding to questions on Singapore’s reserves, including its functions and its history, in an interview with national broadcaster CNA that was aired on Wednesday in a documentary titled Singapore Reserves Revealed. The interview was conducted on June 8.

When asked what the reserves mean to him, PM Lee said they are a great source of comfort and reassurance that if Singapore runs into a jam, it will not be destitute and will have “one extra card to play”.

It gives the Government confidence, but is also a reminder of the forefathers’ contributions and a responsibility to generations to come, he added.

Singapore’s reserves are managed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Republic’s investment company Temasek and sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The reserves also include those of key statutory boards like the Housing Board, Central Provident Fund and JTC Corporation, which together with MAS, GIC and Temasek are listed in the Constitution as Fifth Schedule entities.