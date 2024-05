Akoko, a west African restaurant in Fitzrovia in London, receives its first Michelin star. Seeing the news, I dig around for my birth certificate to double-check something. Yeah, thought so. “General Hospital, Akoko.” We did it!

Here is another thought. In the past, a starred restaurant was somewhere that served French- or Italian-anchored cuisine. Japanese then penetrated that rarefied club. Notice the theme here. All high-income countries. All Western or Western-allied.