Premium
Hard truths about Singapore made evident in pandemic
Singapore's existential threats remain as pertinent today as they were in 1965
It has been about two months since Singapore detected its first case of the coronavirus on Jan 23.
Since then, the number of infection cases here has hit 455 as of yesterday, with two deaths. The virus has since spread from China, where it originated, to the world.
Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg
To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.
Topics: