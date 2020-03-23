Global Affairs

Are experts, govts and states to be trusted? That's a key test in virus crisis

Jonathan Eyal

Published
1 hour ago

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is throwing up a number of lessons about governance, markets and national psyches

LONDON • Trying to identify the long-term consequences of a crisis well before it is over is always a risky business, not only because circumstances can change, but also because the perspective one has during a crisis is shaped by episodes that look important now, but which may well turn out to be ephemeral in the long term.

And that applies in spades to all those seeking to draw conclusions from the current coronavirus pandemic. We know we are in the throes of a major crisis which, logically, can get much worse but, just as possibly, could abate.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2020, with the headline 'Are experts, govts and states to be trusted? That's a key test in virus crisis'. Print Edition | Subscribe
