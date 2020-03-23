Are experts, govts and states to be trusted? That's a key test in virus crisis

LONDON • Trying to identify the long-term consequences of a crisis well before it is over is always a risky business, not only because circumstances can change, but also because the perspective one has during a crisis is shaped by episodes that look important now, but which may well turn out to be ephemeral in the long term.

And that applies in spades to all those seeking to draw conclusions from the current coronavirus pandemic. We know we are in the throes of a major crisis which, logically, can get much worse but, just as possibly, could abate.