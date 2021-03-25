ST News Night: Suez Canal jam may disrupt supplies to the region

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Efforts to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal continue for a third day, with officials warning that it is too early to say how long the job will take. In a Facebook post about the incident, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that supplies to the region may be temporarily disrupted.

He added that should the disruption in supplies happen, it may be necessary for Singapore to draw down on its existing inventories.

Meanwhile, Singapore will be relaxing some Covid-19 restrictions from next month, but one rule that is not changing is the eight-person limit for social gatherings. Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore explains why the Republic is taking such an approach.

Also making the news - scientists at Nanyang Technological University have created antibacterial hydrogel bandages from durian husks.

Separately, the torch relay for the delayed Tokyo Olympics finally got under way in Japan on Thursday (March 25). The torch was lit during a ceremony in Fukushima and will be carried by 10,000 runners across Japan before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Games' opening ceremony on 23 July.