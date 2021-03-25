Supplies to region may be disrupted due to Suez Canal incident, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Supplies to Singapore and the region may be temporarily disrupted, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (March 25), after one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking traffic along the critical waterway.

Should the disruption in supplies happen, some drawdown on existing inventories will become necessary, Mr Ong wrote in a Facebook post.

The alternative is for ships coming from Europe and the Middle East to sail around the Cape of Good Hope, located at the southern tip of the African continent, to get to Asia, he added. But this is a longer journey that will take one to two more weeks.

"If the disruption is prolonged, PSA may see schedule disruptions when shipping lines re-route their journeys. It will have to plan ahead and ensure that operations remain smooth," Mr Ong said. PSA is a Singapore-based global port operator.

Tugboats and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the 400m-long, 224,000-tonne Ever Given after it ran aground on Tuesday. The ship had lost the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, said the Suez Canal Authority, and the effort to reopen the canal could take several days.

Comparing the Suez Canal, which provides passage for around 10 per cent of all global seaborne trade, with the Malacca and Singapore straits, which cater to a third of that trade, Mr Ong said the waterways are closely connected and link up Europe, Middle East and Asia.

"To have the Suez blocked is akin to a big tree falling across the CTE (Central Expressway). Every other expressway linked to the CTE will be affected," he said.

"This is another unfortunate incident that illustrates how the world is now so closely interwoven together," he added.