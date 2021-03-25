Olympics: Tokyo Games torch relay begins in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN (REUTERS) - Japan officially started the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday (March 25), kicking off a four-month countdown to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The quadrennial sports festival was delayed from 2020 and is the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a small group of dignitaries and media attending the torch relay ceremony that she believed the event would bring hope to those around Japan and the world during the global pandemic.