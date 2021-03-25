Olympics: Tokyo Games torch relay begins in Fukushima

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto (left) looks on as actor Satomi Ishihara (centre) and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron in Fukushima on March 25, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN (REUTERS) - Japan officially started the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday (March 25), kicking off a four-month countdown to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The quadrennial sports festival was delayed from 2020 and is the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a small group of dignitaries and media attending the torch relay ceremony that she believed the event would bring hope to those around Japan and the world during the global pandemic.

