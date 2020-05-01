Stayhome guide for Friday: Cook savoury seafood beehoon, make things from recycled household materials and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Savoury seafood beehoon



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Staying home for a long weekend need not be a bummer.

Start the day by whipping up a tasty meal.

Using this recipe, you can turn bland beehoon and frozen seafood into a dish of savoury seafood white beehoon.

READ MORE HERE

2. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Tender, moist braised duck



The braised duck, accompanied by yam rice and pork belly. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Recent photos of Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck popping up on social media left me hungry for the dish.

And since Ah Xiao is one of the few hawkers who deliver to most areas, there was no reason for me not to satisfy my craving.

Ordering requires a little patience and work, though, as the stall does not use any delivery platforms. You have to go to its Facebook page to see the menu, which consists of braised duck, pork belly and a few add-ons such as rice and duck wings. You then WhatsApp the stall with your order and wait for a response.

READ MORE HERE

3. PLAY: Stay-home hacks for kids



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Try your hand at these stay-home hacks for kids by The Straits Times, featuring three easy-to-make projects made of recycled household materials.

The projects include do-it-yourself dream catchers for your home and hand-print animal art.

All you need are some art supplies and kitchen items to get you started.

4. EXERCISE: Top 15 indoor sports to play at home



PHOTO: DECATHLON





Sports and fitness retailer Decathlon has published a list of 15 sporting activities families can try at home during the current pandemic.

While readers have to tailor the listed activities according to their space constraints and equipment, the list suggests easy games like carom and darts that can be played between multiple opponents to beat the blues.

Info: Top 15 indoor sports

5. HOST: Look your best on the small screen





Beauty influencer Sahur Saleim dishes out tips on presenting yourself before the camera. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAHUR SALEIM



Today is Labour Day. Take a break or organise an online party through video call with your friends to catch up and commemorate the occasion.

Don't forget to catch some of The Straits Times' top pointers on looking your best on the small screen. They will come in handy for your next online work meeting.

Info: Looking good on a tiny screen

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO