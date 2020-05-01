5 Things to do today

1 PLAY: Stay-home hacks for kids

Try your hand at these stay-home hacks for kids by The Straits Times, featuring three easy-to-make projects made of recycled household materials.

The projects include do-it-yourself dream catchers for your home and hand-print animal art.

All you need are some art supplies and kitchen items to get you started.

Info: str.sg/JQ3e

2 EXERCISE: Top 15 indoor sports to play at home

Sports and fitness retailer Decathlon has published a list of 15 sporting activities families can try at home during the current pandemic.

While readers have to tailor the listed activities according to their space constraints and equipment, the list suggests easy games like carom and darts that can be played between multiple opponents to beat the blues.

Info: blog.decathlon.in/articles/top-15-indoor-sports-to-play-at-home

3 HOST:Look your best on the small screen

Today is Labour Day. Take a break or organise an online party through video call with your friends to catch up and commemorate the occasion.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Don't forget to catch some of The Straits Times' top pointers on looking your best on the small screen. They will come in handy for your next online work meeting.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/looking-good-on-a-tiny-screen

4 LISTEN:To live readings of Shakespearean dramas

Enjoy a digital project by British classical actor and director Robert Myles that redefines Shakespearean performances. Professional actors and experienced amateurs are invited to sign up to do the reading through a video call, which is streamed live on Myles' YouTube channel.

The Show Must Go Online has already put on five weekly readings, including The Two Gentlemen Of Verona, The Taming Of The Shrew and Henry VI. The latest readings on offer include Titus Andronicus and Richard III.

Info: bit.ly/3d04UXD

5 REFLECT: Singaporean workers hailed as 'best in the world'

In 1984, Singaporeans were declared the best workers in the world in a study conducted by US company Business Environment Risk Information.

On this day in 1985, then-first deputy prime minister Goh Chok Tong cited the study in his May Day rally speech at the World Trade Centre auditorium.

In his speech, Mr Goh said he was optimistic that Singapore's eco-nomic weather would be generally sunny with occasional showers, if everyone made the effort to keep the economy growing. The hour-long rally ended with the National Trades Union Congress handing out umbrellas to the attendees.

Info: str.sg/JMvu

• Compiled by Malavika Menon with input from SPH Information Resource Centre