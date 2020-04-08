ST's offerings to help fill these Covid-19 'stay at home' days

SINGAPORE - In these highly unusual "circuit breaker" times, when much of Singapore is staying at home to help fight the coronavirus, The Straits Times newsroom will keep up our efforts to help our readers stay informed on the latest developments related to Covid-19.

In addition, we are also ramping up our coverage of the pandemic as it plays out across Asia, with special reports from our network of bureaus.

To provide food for thought, we have also invited some of the leading thinkers in Singapore and the region to reflect on the current crisis and what lies ahead, in a special series in our Opinion pages, called Coronavirus: The Great Disruption.

For those seeking some diversions while at home, our Life pages will feature a daily Stay at Home guide, offering suggestions on things to do, books to read, hobbies or skills to pick up, or food to check out, as well as interesting content from our rich archives, which goes back to July 1845. (Yes, ST covered the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918 too.)

All of this content is available, for free as a public service, in our print pages and online platforms.

You can find this at our coronavirus microsite.

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home.

Please send us videos and pictures, stories, poems or other contributions, at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

We will curate and showcase some of these.

We hope that all of this will go some way in helping everyone pitch in with this national effort to stay at home and break the cycle of infections. Lives depend on it at this critical time.

So, please, stay at home, and stay well.