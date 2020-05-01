Tender, moist braised duck

Recent photos of Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck popping up on social media left me hungry for the dish.

And since Ah Xiao is one of the few hawkers who deliver to most areas, there was no reason for me not to satisfy my craving.

Ordering requires a little patience and work, though, as the stall does not use any delivery platforms. You have to go to its Facebook page to see the menu, which consists of braised duck, pork belly and a few add-ons such as rice and duck wings. You then WhatsApp the stall with your order and wait for a response.

You have to text a day in advance but by the time I did, the delivery slots were full. So I ordered for the day after. Payment was via PayNow.

All that effort was worth it when the food arrived.

The Half Portion Duck ($19) was good. The bird was beautifully chopped and the meat, flavoured with a mellow braising sauce, was tender and moist.

It came with two dips - a blended chilli sauce plus vinegar spiked with chopped chillies and garlic.

There was an extra packet of braising sauce, but I do not like my meat too wet so it was not used much. It can be added to some poached horfun or chee cheong fun to make a sort of kway chap dish, though.

Since I did not have those rice noodles on hand, I ordered a portion of Yam Rice ($1) to go with the meat. Cooked with diced yam and sliced Chinese mushrooms, it was cool when it arrived. But it was well seasoned with dark soya sauce and tasted good.

The Braised Pork Belly (from $3), which was packed in the same styrofoam container as the duck, was done nicely too. It was just tender enough, and the proportion was three-quarter meat to a quarter fat - the way I like it.