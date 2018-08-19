Open For Business

DIAN XIAO ER

The interior of Dian Xiao Er's new outlet at Tampines One looks nothing like the dimly lit inn in a Chinese wuxia movie that customers are familiar with. The 144-seater space is much brighter and the furniture, more contemporary.

Having branched into China's F&B scene last year, Dian Xiao Er opened its first overseas location in Shanghai. It is bringing back a bit of Shanghai to Singapore. Its hit product there, the Xiao Er Beancurd ($4.80++), will be available in limited quantities at the Tampines One outlet during its opening month, with a different flavour each week: Original (up to today), Pandan (tomorrow to Aug 26) and Coffee (Aug 27 to Sept 2).

Dian Xiao Er has also launched two dishes which are available only at Tampines One: The Golden Mushroom with Salted Egg ($8.60++) and the Refreshing Chinese Yam with Blueberry Sauce ($6.80++), an appetiser with strips of Chinese yam smothered with sweet and tangy blueberry sauce.

Enjoy the new items with the Signature Duck Roasted with Angelica Herb or dang gui (from $15.30++) and other popular dishes such as Mongolian Pork Ribs/Spare Ribs (from $15.30++) and Fiery Sambal Squid with Prawns (from $17.30++), tender squid rings and prawn balls tossed in spicy sambal sauce with petai.

Where: 04-15 Tampines One, 10 Tampines Central 1

Open: 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30 to 10pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6783-6068, go to www.dianxiaoer.com.sg or www.facebook.com/dxesg

KELE ROLL CAKE

Singapore confectionery Kele, known for its pineapple tarts, launched its latest concept retail outlet - Kele Roll Cake - at VivoCity earlier this month.

Kele Roll Cake serves an array of roll cakes, otherwise known as ro-ru keiki. Made with premium Japanese flour and quality ingredients, the roll cakes feature special and premium flavours.

Special flavours comprise all-time favourites like strawberry cream cheese, pandan and avocado gula melaka.

The premium flavours include roll cakes with alcohol such as lychee martini, rum and raisin, pina colada and charcoal Mao Shan Wang, its best-selling flavour.

On a trip to Japan, the founders of Kele, which started as a traditional bakery and confectionery in 1983, came across a recipe featuring the famous Japanese ro-ru keiki and decided to acquire the recipe.

Over the years, Kele has modified the original recipe, creating its version of the ro-ru keiki infused with local and seasonal flavours.

To mark its official opening at VivoCity, Kele has launched three new flavours - pina colada, rose cream cheese and avocado with macadamia nuts. It also has an opening promotion where customers get one free cake for every three purchased or two free cakes for every five purchased.

Prices for Kele roll cakes range from $9.90 to $15.90 nett. Its pineapple tarts are sold at its flagship store in Chinatown.

Where: B2-K10 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6560-1249 or go to www.facebook.com/kelerollcake

SOI THAI SOI NICE

Simyee Holdings' latest Thai restaurant, Soi Thai Soi Nice, recently opened its third outlet, this time in Jem in Jurong East.

To coincide with the opening of the outlet, Soi Thai Soi Nice has launched its Premium Royal Thai Hotpot ($88.80++ to $128.80++ in three sizes).

Taken off its signature Royal Thai Hotpot, this deluxe rendition boasts fresh seafood ingredients such as lobster, prawns, fish slices, soft shell crab, scallops and a squid submerged in housemade tom yum broth.

Other new dishes include the Waterfall Seabass ($32.90++), a combination of seabass deep-fried to golden brown and doused with a spicy sauce.

Mainstays include the Lobster Phad Thai ($26.90++), a spin on the traditional Thai classic; and the Signature Tom Yum Mama ($12.90++), packed with roasted pork, fresh prawns, sausages and squid.

For dessert, there is Snowflake Yam ($8.90++ to $12.90++), which is first deep-fried and coated with sugar, then stir-fried.

Soi Thai Soi Nice's two other outlets are at Alexandra Central Mall and The Seletar Mall in Sengkang.

Where: 03-21 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road

Open: 11.30am to 10pm (weekdays), 11am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6339-1391, go to www.soithaisoinice.com.sg or go to www.facebook.com/SoiThaiSoiNice

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg