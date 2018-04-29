What food fads are coming your way?

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

FOOD TRENDS AND MORE AT FOOD & HOTEL ASIA

ST Food checked out biennial food and hospitality show Food&Hotel Asia last week and picked up on some potential food trends that might just trickle their way here.

They include more ready-to-cook items, innovative farming methods, new-to-market foods and new technology to drive productivity such as large-scale wok-fryers and even a wagyu beef vending machine.

The four-day trade event, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, was held at Singapore Expo and Suntec Singapore. It featured more than 4,000 exhibitors from 70 countries.

Watch a video wrap of the show, which also featured various culinary competitions, including the National Team Challenge and Asian Pastry Cup.

Video wrap of FHA: str.sg/FHA2018

Top food trends: str.sg/oGcx and str.sg/oGfy

RECIPES TO TRY

When recipes call for butter, they usually mean the unsalted kind. But if salted butter is all you have in your fridge - it is also much more readily available at supermarkets - here are three home-style treats you can whip up.

Make almond financiers, jazzed up with fruit; milk chocolate and raspberry jam blondies; and sugar cookies.

Yes, you can use salted butter in bakes: str.sg/oGTe

Not only are breaded chicken cutlets easy to cook, but they are also extremely versatile - eat them on their own, in a sandwich or tossed in a salad.

They are just as good hot as they are at room temperature. Make them in advance for a quick weeknight dinner.

Recipe for breaded chicken cutlets: str.sg/oGSV

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

