Toast Meghan Markle's nuptials at Washington's The Royal Wedding Pub

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Looking to give Americans a taste of something they rejected more than 240 years ago, a Washington bar is going with a British royal family theme in honour of the wedding.

There are cocktails in teacups and guests wearing fascinators - no, the royal wedding has not been brought forward.

In fact, this is a bar in Washington D.C., rebranded as The Royal Wedding Pub ahead of Britain's Prince Harry's marriage to American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

The watering hole has been decorated to look like St George's Chapel in Windsor and is full of touches of royal detail.

Special project manager and designer of the pop-up bar Adriana Salame says: "So I would say what I'm most proud of is the ceiling that I carved. It took me weeks and weeks to make this beautiful canopy that you are seeing here"

American fans of the royals - and Meghan Markle - are thrilled to have a place to celebrate the nuptials, without the cost of a plane ticket to the UK.

Katlain Borows, 31, says: "I wanted to come because I'm a really big Meghan Markle fan and I'm really excited about the royal wedding. I think she's a great example of a modern day woman, kind of taking on this very traditional role and really making it her own and so I really admire her."

Another Markle fan Theresa Kidd, 31, adds: "I'm super excited to be able to participate in any way that I can, while I can't fly very quickly to the UK to stand outside Windsor Castle."

While speculation is rife about the wedding itself - and what will be served at the reception, one thing is pretty much certain - they are unlikely to be giving guests a cocktail containing glitter - called the Markle Sparkle, or drinks named When Harry Met Meghan and American Princess.