Prince Harry and Meghan mark Mother's Day with photo of son's feet

LONDON (DPA) - The duchess of Sussex Meghan has marked her first Mother's Day since giving birth to son Archie with a photo of the child's feet.

"Paying tribute to all mother's today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you," the duchess wrote Sunday (May 12) on the Instagram account she shares with husband Prince Harry.

The text was accompanied by a photo of the duchess's hands cradling the feet of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor against a background of spring flowers.

The post noted Mother's Day was celebrated Sunday in numerous countries including Germany and the United States. The day was celebrated in Britain on March 31.

The post also included a quote from African-American poet Nayyirah Waheed.

"My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

Harry and Meghan's son, the youngest British royal, was born last Monday. He is seventh in the line of succession to the throne.