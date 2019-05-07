Prince Alexander or just plain Albert? Fans await news of Harry and Meghan's baby

WINDSOR, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - A day after the birth of their baby boy to a global fanfare, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday (May 7) were considering names for the newest member of the British royal family and when to show him off to the world.

Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, leaving his father, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and royal fans across the world thrilled and enthralled.

"I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little thing is absolutely to die for," Prince Harry said.

Few details about the birth have been released by Buckingham Palace, with the announcement itself a mix of tradition and modernity which many say the baby himself represents, being the first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

The news was relayed on a ceremonial easel outside the palace, while "It's a Boy!" was splashed on the couple's Instagram account, attracting more than 2.6 million "likes".

It was not clear whether the birth took place at the couple's home, Frogmore Cottage on the estate of Windsor Castle where they married in a lavish ceremony in May last year, or if Meghan had been rushed to a London hospital as a number of British newspapers reported.

So far, Prince Harry and his aides have merely confirmed that the boy weighed 3.26kg and that Meghan and the couple's first child were both healthy and well.

Celebrities and world leaders were among those to send in messages of congratulations to the couple, a reflection of the star status of Prince Harry, 34, and former United States actress Meghan, 37.

"Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him," former US First Lady Michelle Obama said on Twitter.

Prince Harry and Meghan decided to eschew the recent royal tradition of posing for photographs with their new baby hours after the birth, leaving the world's media and royal fans waiting for a first glimpse of the boy who is entitled to both British and American citizenship.

"We'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby," Prince Harry told reporters on Monday.

"We're still thinking about names," he said. "The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it... that's the next bit."

Bookmakers have James, Alexander, Albert, Philip, and Arthur as the favourite names, although other suggestions include Spencer, which was the surname of Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

The baby, the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, will not automatically be a prince or a princess or be known as "His Royal Highness" unless the Queen issues a decree.

However, when Queen Elizabeth is succeeded by Prince Harry's father Prince Charles, royal rules mean the boy would then have such titles.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," Prince Harry said. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."