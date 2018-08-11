Get the latest food news in your inbox

Foodies can now feed their appetites for food news with a weekly compilation of the best eats in town and the latest food trends, videos and news stories.

The Straits Times food website, ST Food (straitstimesfood.com), launched a newsletter on Wednesday and it will be sent to subscribers every Wednesday.

This week's issue gives the lowdown on various happenings in the local food scene, from the opening of Violet Oon's fourth restaurant and where to find affordable, crispy gyoza to recipes for beancurd snacks and a feature on South African wines.

Sign up for the newsletter at http://str.sg/oPZv

The newsletter is one of many foodie resources from ST Food.

The website not only showcases reviews of restaurants, cafes and hawker stalls, but also features recipes, videos and the hottest trends in the food-and-beverage scene. There is also a section for wines, spirits and other alcohol-related stories. The website includes content from ST's sister publications The Business Times and The New Paper, as well as stories from international publications.