Food Picks: Tea party at The Capitol Kempinski

TEA PARTY AT THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI

Tea is a leisurely, indulgent affair at The Capitol Kempinski that stretches over five courses and at least two hours. Served at the hotel's Lobby Lounge from 3 to 6pm every day, each course is paired with a different blend from TWG Tea.

The afternoon starts with a trio of hors d'oeuvres inspired by local dishes - chicken rice arancini, chilli crab quiche and smoked duck with cantaloupe in Thai dressing served in a cornet. These come with Purple Buds Tea, an oolong with a citrus edge.

This is followed by an array of savoury Western tea treats such as smoked salmon and gravlax with sour cream, potato and egg in a brioche bun, and tuna mayonnaise croissant. These are accompanied by a green tea with wild honey called No. 10 Tea.

Next are scones, plain and with cranberries, served with clotted cream, house-made forest berry marmalade and caramelised passion fruit chocolate jam. This is matched with Happy Hour Tea, a decaffeinated green tea with spices.

The sweets continue, with three different flavours of financiers. The last course comprises different tarts, both matched with its own tea.

I was stuffed by the time I reached the pastries. So if you have a sweet tooth, pace yourself.

WHERE: Lobby Lounge, The Capitol Kempinski, 15 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall OPEN: 3 to 6pm daily PRICE: $58 with tea pairing, $78 with tea pairing and two glasses of champagne TEL: 6715-6871

ONE FISH, THREE WAYS

If you are a fan of the prized star grouper, check out the current promotion at Yan, where the chef has come up with three ways to serve a whole fish.

The fillet (below) is sauteed with luffa and egg white. The belly is braised with clam sauce. A hot broth is brewed from the head and bones, and added to Chinese parsley and bits of century egg.



PHOTO: YAN



Priced at $168, the Star Grouper Three Ways Recommendations Menu is recommended for four to six persons.

Unless you have the appetite of a bird, this won't be enough to fill you up though. So think about adding on a couple of dishes, like a noodle dish. Or opt for another promotion the Cantonese restaurant is offering, where you get to pick three appetisers for $20.

I like the Wok-fried Carrot Cake With Chinese Sausage And Homemade XO Sauce and Deep-fried Fresh Mushroom With Salted Egg Yolk.

WHERE: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till March 31 PRICE: $168 TEL: 6384-5585



PHOTO: YUN NANS



IMMUNITY BOOST AT YUN NANS

Yun Nans, which specialises in Yunnan cuisine, is serving a complimentary single portion of chicken soup (above) with night-blooming cereus to fortify every dine-in customer during this coronavirus-stricken period.

The night-blooming cereus, or ba wang hua in Mandarin, is a flower that, according to traditional Chinese medicine, nourishes the lungs and reduces phlegm. Here, it is simmered with chicken to produce a clear-tasting soup.

You can also get the soup delivered at $19.90 plus delivery charges. Add another $14 if you want it in a thermal flask. Each order is enough for up to four persons.

WHERE: Yun Nans, 02-217 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; and 03-07 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive MRT: Changi Airport/Jurong East OPEN: Jewel Changi Airport: 10am to 10pm daily; Westgate: 11.30am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



CHICKEN BROTH FOR THE SOUL

Cassia's new summer menu boasts many new dishes and dim sum items, but the one that stands out for me is the Poached Boston Lobster With Abalone, Dried Scallop, Sea Cucumber, Fresh Fish Maw, Mushroom And Vegetable In Rich Chicken Broth (above).

Besides being the dish with the longest name in the menu, it is a delicious clear broth with all the seafood cooked just right. My only complaint is that the abalone is a tad small, but I guess having a bigger one will push up the price.

A pot for two people costs $128. I can finish it all alone, but it is good to leave room for other dishes.

The dish comes with a choice of steamed rice or rice vermicelli.

I had the latter but found adding the broth to it dilutes the flavour a little, so steamed rice might be a better option.

WHERE: Cassia, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront OPEN: Noon to 2pm, 6.30 to 10pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays TEL: 6591-5045