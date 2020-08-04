Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan welcome second child

The pair posted a photo of their family of four on their respective social media accounts.
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are parents again.

The pair made the announcement on their respective social media accounts on Monday (Aug 3) and posted a photo of their family of four.

Cheng, 50, and Chan, 29, married in August 2018 and their first child, son Rafael, was born in February 2019.

In a short post, Cheng wrote in Chinese: "Little brother is here. Mother and child are well. Thanks."

The Ghetto Justice (2011) actor posted a photo of him kissing the baby and another photo of him carrying the child, with Chan looking on.

The former Miss Hong Kong winner wrote in Chinese on Weibo: "1 + 1 = 4. We come together because of love. Welcome, little prince."

She wrote a lengthier post in English on Instagram: "It's true what they say: Life is full of surprises.

"A big welcome to our little baby boy Yannick into the world. Even though you arrived a bit earlier than expected, our family is incredibly happy to see you sooner."

She continued: "And speaking of being happy: Big brother Rafa seems to be getting along well with his baby brother too. We can't wait to see them grow up together - supporting and loving each other along the way."

She also posted a photo of herself kissing the baby.

Chan announced in May that she was expecting a second child and she revealed that it was a boy during a baby shower in July.

The actress told the Hong Kong media that Yannick was born on July 27 and that she is currently on confinement at home.

