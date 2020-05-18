Another baby on the way for Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan?

Is a second child on the way for Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng and his wife, actress Grace Chan?

Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported on Monday (May 18) that Chan, who married Cheng in 2018, is pregnant with her second child.

Chan, 28, and Cheng, 50, have a one-year-old son Rafael.

Chan was last seen in public in April when she attended a product launch. Sing Tao, which did not cite any sources for the report, noticed that Chan had used her hand to cover her tummy a few times during an interview with the newspaper.

Her recent photos on social media showed mainly her upper body, and she was seen in loose-fitting dresses in other photos , it added.

Chan has said in previous media interviews that she and Cheng would like to have several children.

Cheng was seen in public only with Rafael during an outing over the weekend, with Chan nowhere in sight. He had reportedly told her to stay at home for now given her pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic, reported Sing Tao.