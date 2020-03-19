HK actor Kevin Cheng and his son wear masks during park outing

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng is making sure to stay safe while having fun with his 13-month-old son, Rafael.

The 50-year-old and the boy were wearing face masks during an outing to a park on Wednesday (March 18). Cheng's wife, Hong Kong-born Canadian actress Grace Chan, posted photos of the outing on Instagram.

The pictures show Cheng holding Rafael's hand as they walked around the park. Rafael's face mask featured a cute printed design.

Chan, who was also there, said in the caption: "When Daddy decided to go to the park, Mommy made sure she brought all her wipes, disinfectant sprays and sanitisers along too!

"We've been especially careful lately when we take little Rafa out, but we're so excited he's learning how to walk!"

The 28-year-old's post has over 22,000 likes, with fans and friends expressing excitement over Rafael's milestone.

Cheng is best known for his role in Hong Kong legal drama Ghetto Justice, which aired on Hong Kong television network TVB Jade in 2011. He and Chan got engaged in 2018 after a three-year romance, and wed in August that year. Chan gave birth to Rafael in February 2019.

The couple have remained in good spirits amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Chan said: "It may be raining but that doesn't mean we shouldn't have a safe, happy and healthy week!"