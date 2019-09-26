Concert review: Andy Lau thrills fans in first show here since 2008

SINGAPORE - Since Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau met with a serious horse-riding accident in 2017, his health has drawn immense media attention, fuelling anticipation to see him well and happy.

So his solid performance before a sold-out 10,000-strong crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (Sept 25) – the first of four solo My Love Andy Lau World Tour concerts here – must have brought relief to fans, many who stood up excitedly and cheered loudly during the show.

The actor-singer, who last performed here in 2008, opened the concert with the Cantonese song Conspire, striking a commanding figure in a long white outfit, arms outstretched, and followed this up with the Mandarin song Chinese People, during which he also delivered a stirring drum performance.

The production values of this latest show were impeccable. A grand four-sided stage let the audience see every angle of the superstar up close, and the two catwalk stage extensions allowed him to reach fans even at the corners of the venue.

A giant projection screen stretched over more than half of the arena’s ceiling, and showcased various visual effects and artworks, including a picture drawn by Lau’s seven-year-old daughter Hanna.

Lau, who turns 58 on Friday, showed no signs of the accident during the dance moves he performed to Cantonese hits such as Kiss Me Again and I Hate Myself For Loving You, with on-pitch vocals and his charismatic charm.

Fans went wild when he blew kisses, waved and gave the thumbs-up during ballads such as Thank You For Your Love.

“I didn’t know in Singapore, you would be so wild,” Lau said at one point. “I thought (Singaporeans) are very serious.”

Wednesday’s setlist seemed largely identical to that of his concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December 2018 - which this writer saw two shows of - with old numbers such as the 1993 song Secret Admiration, newer hits like 2018’s My Love, and favourites such as Forget Love Potion and Practice.

The Singapore gig also managed to replicate many of the Hong Kong shows’ high points, such as a massive explosion of confetti, and a few beautiful scenes created by his backup dancers.

However, truth be told, I felt Lau held back here, and did not dance as vigorously as he did in Hong Kong. My guess is that he did not want to over-exert himself.

In Hong Kong, he originally planned to perform 20 concerts, but after the 13th night, was struck with illness and had to cancel the remaining shows.

In Singapore, he did not go all out. But given his brush with danger not too long ago, and his previous concert experience, can one blame him?

No matter, his fans already love him. Greeted with raucous cheers and a sea of smartphones aimed at him, Lau jested: “This concert is so easy. I just sit here and let you take photos of me.”

Yes, King Andy, we are your loyal subjects, and are just happy to see you healthy and well.