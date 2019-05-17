Andy Lau performing in Singapore in September after 11 years

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will perform four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, from Sept 25 to 28, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

This marks the superstar's return to Singapore after 11 years. His last concert in Singapore was in 2008, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His current tour kicked off at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December 2018 and tickets to all 20 shows were snapped up shortly after going on sale.

The solo concerts were his first following a 2017 horse-riding accident. During the shows, he sang Cantonese hits such as You Are My Woman and If One Day, as well as Mandarin numbers such as Forget Love Potion and Chinese People.

To replicate the Hong Kong concert, close to 40 containers will be shipped in.

At the upcoming show, Lau, 57, will perform on a grand four-sided stage that has 60 lifts and two catwalk stage extensions, and which will move in accordance with the music. Different scenarios will be created through video projection and lighting effects.

A giant projection screen will cover more than half of the arena's ceiling, showcasing various visual effects and artworks, including a picture drawn by Lau's seven-year-old daughter Hanna.

Priority booking is available for American Express card members. Centurion Card members can book from 10am to 11.59pm on May 30, Platinum Card members can book from 4pm to 11.59pm that same day and all other eligible Amex card members can book from 10am to 11.59pm on May 31.

General sales start from June 1 at 10am.

Book it

MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 25 to 28, 8pm

Admission: $168, $188, $278, $318, $368 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888).