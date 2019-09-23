Andy Lau, Vicki Zhao, TVB and South Korean stars coming

Many celebrities flew here over the weekend for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix and more are expected to arrive here even after the race ended yesterday.

Today, South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo, the male lead in popular television drama Hotel Del Luna, is meeting fans at an invite-only event to promote the show. The drama also stars South Korean singer IU, who will be holding a concert here on Dec 7.

Tomorrow, Chinese actress Vicki Zhao will be in town to promote the wines from her Chateau Monlot vineyard at The Fullerton Hotel. Zhao and her husband, businessman Huang Youlong, bought the Chateau Monlot in the Saint-Emilion region of south-west France for over €4 million in 2011.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will hold four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour. He will be celebrating his 58th birthday with fans on Friday, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Then from Friday to Sunday, TVB artists Kenneth Ma, Mandy Wong, Rebecca Zhu and Lai Lok Yi will be in town at the invitation of Singtel TV, which recently introduced Hong Kong's TVB Jade and TVB Xing He channels.

This will be Ma's first visit here after his former girlfriend Jacqueline Wong was caught in a cheating scandal with Hong Kong singer Andy Hui. Ma had declined interviews with overseas media since the scandal broke in April.

South Korean actor Sung Hoon, known for dramas like My Secret Romance (2017), will meet fans at City Square Mall at 6pm on Friday, while Taiwanese comedian Nono will launch his Monga chicken fillet outlet here at JEM in Jurong in the later part of the week.