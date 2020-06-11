American metal band Slipknot reschedule Singapore concert to Jan 2021

SINGAPORE - American metal band Slipknot have rescheduled their Singapore concert to Jan 13, 2021, as headliners of music festival Singapore Rockfest III.

Concert organise LAMC says that the venue, as well as more details on the festival, will be announced at a later date.

The Grammy-winning act was originally slated to headline one of the concerts in the Singapore Rockfest II series with fellow American band Trivium at Fort Canning Park on March 24. The gig, like many other concerts in 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tickets bought for the original show will be valid for the new date.

Only the first concert in the Singapore Rockfest II series, featuring veteran rockers Scorpions and Whitesnake at The Star Theatre on March 5, took place.

The third Singapore Rockfest II concert with Italian metal band Lacuna Coil at Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 27 was also cancelled.

Besides Singapore, Slipknot have also announced concerts in other cities in Asia in January - Tokyo, Manila and Jakarta. They will also perform in Mexico in June.

The nine-member band, whose 2029 album We Are Not Your Kind went to No. 1 in several countries around the world, last performed in Singapore at Fort Canning Park in 2005.