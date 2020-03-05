Coronavirus: Metal bands Slipknot and Trivium postpone Singapore show, Lacuna Coil cancel theirs

SINGAPORE - Grammy-winning American metal band Slipknot have postponed their Singapore concert, which would have featured fellow American band Trivium as opening act, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The concert, part of the Singapore Rockfest II series of gigs, was originally scheduled to take place at Fort Canning Park on March 24.

Another Singapore Rockfest II concert with Italian metal band Lacuna Coil has been cancelled, also because of the outbreak. It was scheduled to take place at Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 27. All ticket buyer will receive full refunds.

Concert promoters LAMC say they are currently working with Slipknot and Trivium's management to schedule a new date for the Singapore concert. "We thank all fans for their patience and understanding," it said in a press statement.

All tickets already bought through ticketing agency Sistic will be valid for the new date.

Slipknot announced in a press statement that the band are postponing all their concerts in Asia, including the band's own music festival, Knotfest, in Japan, due to "global health concerns".

"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first. Furthermore, in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally affected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made."

Trivium, who were nominated for a Best Metal Performance award at the Grammys in 2019, have also postponed their concerts in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. They also cancelled a press stop in Germany.

Lacuna Coil have also cancelled their concerts in Dubai, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka and Jakarta.

The band said in a press statement their home region of Lombardia, Italy, is the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak spreading across the country and the rest of Europe.

"While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone's health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe."

Only one concert in the Singapore Rockfest II series, featuring veteran hard rock bands Scorpions from Germany and Whitesnake from Britain, will now take place at The Star Theatre on March 5.

It was originally scheduled at Fort Canning Park on March 4, but was moved due to logistical reasons arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

Measures in place include monitoring the temperatures of all concertgoers, installing hand sanitisers at entry points and having the venue disinfected before and after the concert.