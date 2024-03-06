Rain on me: InterContinental Singapore hotel offers free night to guests with rained-out plans

SINGAPORE - Rain can disrupt plans, especially when you are on a holiday with an itinerary full of places to visit and things to do.

A five-star hotel in Singapore has recently offered to turn those frowns upside down with a new package that offers certain guests a voucher if their plans are cancelled due to rain.

Through InterContinental Singapore hotel’s new Rain Resist Bliss package, launched on March 1, some guests will automatically receive a voucher that is worth the rate of a one-night’s stay, if their plans are disrupted by the rain during their stay.

While the new offering comes with conditions, it has already received coverage by travel writers globally, including those from CNN, Sky News, and New York Post.

Mr Andreas Kraemer, the hotel’s general manager, said the idea for this package came about while brainstorming with friends about what could be next in luxury travel.

“One of them jokingly commented that being able to guarantee good weather would be the next level of ultimate luxury travel,” said Mr Kraemer.

“While we may not be able to control the weather, we can still help guests be in control of their plans when they stay with this package.”

Not all the hotel’s patrons would fall under the umbrella of this new package, though.

According to the hotel’s website, guests who stay in any of its five types of suites can opt in for the package without paying any additional fees.

Rainfall data from the National Environment Agency’s weather station is used to automatically decide whether guests are eligible for the vouchers, said an InterContinental Singapore spokesman in response to queries. Guests need not show their planned itinerary to claim the vouchers.

“Claims are triggered when the rain duration exceeds 120 cumulative minutes within any four-hour block of time between 8am and 7pm,” said the spokesman.

For example, if it rains from 4pm to 5.30pm, and again from 6pm to 6.30pm, a voucher will be given, the spokesman added.

The voucher is credited seven days after the weather data has been published, and has to be used within six months from the date it is issued.

Earlier in March, the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasted moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore on most afternoons in the first week of March.

In the second week of the month, localised, short showers are expected over parts of the island on some afternoons.