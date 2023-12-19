Singapore hotel industry making room for more ‘bleisure’ travellers in 2024

SINGAPORE - Get used to the word “bleisure”. It may sound like slang that grates on language purists, but the portmanteau of business and leisure describes a travel trend that is music to Singapore hoteliers’ ears.
Bleisure visitors – business travellers who come here with their spouses and make it both a work and leisure trip – helped buoy Singapore’s hotel industry in 2023 and are set to continue doing so into 2024.
“Before, the business person travelled alone. But now, after Covid-19, a businesswoman might bring her husband along, add two to three days and it becomes a leisure trip. We see this trend picking up,” said Mr William Haandrikman, managing director of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.
Ms Cinn Tan, chief commercial and marketing officer of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said the bleisure trend, driven as well by professionals taking advantage of the remote work and hybrid work models, contributed to the increasing popularity of longer trips.
Ms Angela HanLee, a senior research analyst covering Asia-Pacific gaming and hospitality at Bloomberg Intelligence, said “growth that we saw for 2023 for Singapore is mainly due to the pickup of business travellers, and leisure will pick up in 2024 but not as strong”.
The two integrated resorts – Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) – have benefited from bleisure. Analysts said MBS looks to be ahead of the bleisure game for now, but RWS is expected to catch up.
MBS’ revenue is already back to pre-pandemic levels, noted Ms Hanlee.
“MBS, with easy access for tourists, enjoyed an influx of wealthy foreigners to the city on business trips,” she said, adding that it had probably captured the business travellers earlier in 2023.
RWS’ recovery has been slower than MBS’ in 2023, but Ms HanLee said it can cater for an increase in tourist inflows during holidays and when flight capacity increases.
“Sentosa is picking up the demand during the third quarter of 2023, which is the peak season,” she added.
RWS is ready to welcome more guests. An RWS spokesperson said its recently renovated Hotel Ora, a new business-leisure hotel, has received “enthusiastic visitor response”.
According to Bloomberg Intelligence, RWS’ third-quarter earnings for 2023 before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached 126 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels, up from 91 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.
Genting Singapore, which owns RWS, is estimated to recover faster than expected, according to the Bloomberg analyst.
Ms HanLee said Genting’s post-pandemic earnings growth is picking up momentum. The group’s operating metrics, including net revenue, adjusted Ebitda and net profit, could exceed pre-pandemic figures by 2024, ahead of Bloomberg’s earlier prediction for 2025, she added.
Other industry trends for 2024 – based on traveller demands – are for unique and premium wellness and dining experiences, and what hotels are doing on the sustainability front.
Mr David Mann, chief Mastercard economist of Asia-Pacific and Middle East Africa at Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI), said in a report that tourists from the Chinese mainland focused heavily on shopping, particularly for luxury goods, when travelling internationally pre-pandemic.
He said: “Post-pandemic, spending on experiences such as entertainment and dining have seen a stronger recovery among early travellers out of the Chinese mainland. This shift in travel spending priorities suggests that tourism authorities and retailers globally may have to adapt their strategies to maintain their appeal to Chinese visitors.”
MBS, which is in the midst of its US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) revamp, will have ultra luxurious suites in its Paiza Royal Collection. There are treatment rooms including features such as a dry sauna, a traditional Turkish hammam massage experience and a steam room. The hotel also plans to hold wellness classes such as pilates and muay thai at its world-famous SkyPark Observation Deck in 2024.
At Mondrian Singapore Duxton, its various dining experiences are a big draw. Its South-east Asian-inspired cocktail bar, the Jungle Ballroom, is accessed by a “secret tunnel” at street level wrapped in vines, while its rooftop bar Canyon Club is inspired by the Hollywood glamour of the 1970s.
It currently has a total of seven restaurants and bars, with three more dining concepts by local company Ebb & Flow Group to open in phases starting in December.
“We are bars and restaurants with rooms on top, you could say,” quipped Mr Robert Hauck, the hotel’s general manager. “In a saturated market like Singapore with lots of wealthy clients, you have to ask yourself how to create a special guest experience for people. Luxury clients today have seen it all, from vintage champagne to Beluga caviar.”
Hotels also put in much effort to differentiate themselves from one another, and take inspiration from different aspects of Singapore’s heritage to add on to their guests’ experience.
For example, the history of colonial Singapore’s riverside living during the 1800s permeates the Ascott’s new Robertson House hotel, which is bordered by Clemenceau Avenue and the Singapore River. The decor and food and beverage concepts are also inspired by its surrounding precinct.
More travellers are also placing importance on what hotels are doing in terms of sustainability. A majority of the hotels have taken concrete steps to address issues such as food waste and reduce energy and water consumption.
Rooms at MBS have units that can automatically adjust air-conditioning and minimise energy usage through real-time occupancy tracking, while Grand Hyatt Singapore, which is undergoing renovations and will reopen in phases in the second quarter of 2024, will harvest rainwater and recycle laundry water.
“Guests are willing to pay a premium for hotels with strong environmental, social and governance programmes. Corporate clients have increasingly added these requirements in their annual procurement process,” said Mr Willi Martin, general manager of Grand Hyatt Singapore and area vice-president of South-east Asia, Hyatt.
Mr Haandrikman said more guests are booking their rooms nearer the dates of travel, and this affects staffing schedules at a time when hotels are grappling with manpower issues.
He said: “Compared with 2019, before Covid-19, where guests booked about six to seven months in advance, now people tend to book for the next month.”
While hotels continue to invest heavily in training, many have automated certain processes where they can, such as digital check-ins or a fully automated guest laundry system for guests at Grand Hyatt Singapore.
Ms HanLee said many hotels are still suffering from a talent shortage because of the pandemic, especially for luxury hotels, where guests have higher expectations of service and the variety of services offered.
She added: “One might easily see that like a service level of these luxury hotels across the world is actually worse than the pre-pandemic levels globally. For that reason, hotel operators are trying really hard to attract more talent and are also trying to minimise the workload for those people as well.”
Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s Mr Hauck said: “In terms of the hospitality industry generally in Singapore, it has really levelled up in terms of product, new hotels, renovations, offerings and creativity.
“The only threat that will linger if there is no fundamental change is regarding staffing levels and how we attract talent to the industry. If we can’t find enough staff to work in our properties, we will fall behind other destinations.”