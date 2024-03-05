Singapore retail sales up 1.3% in January, but if cars excluded, December decline extended

SINGAPORE – Retail sales in Singapore inched up 1.3 per cent year on year in January, compared with a 0.5 per cent dip in December, according to figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on March 5.

However, excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 2.1 per cent, extending a 2.8 per cent decline in December, with half of the industries experiencing a drop in sales.

Compared with December and seasonally adjusted, January’s retail sales fell 0.7 per cent, reversing the previous month’s 0.1 per cent rise.

Sales of motor vehicles rose 37.3 per cent year on year in January, corresponding to a higher certificate of entitlement (COE) quota.

Food and alcohol retailers saw their takings grow by 8.5 per cent, while watches and jewellery sales rose 5.3 per cent.

On the other hand, there was an 11.8 per cent decline in sales of wearing apparel and footwear, mainly due to lower demand for clothes. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also saw a decrease in takings of 6.5 per cent.

January’s total retail sales value came to an estimated $4.3 billion. Online sales accounted for 11.2 per cent of this, lower than December’s 12.8 per cent.

Online retail sales made up 47.1 per cent of the total sales of computer and telecommunications equipment; 30.3 per cent of furniture and household equipment sales; and 11.9 per cent of the total sales for supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Meanwhile, the sales of food and beverage services dropped 5.6 per cent year on year in January, reversing a 0.4 per cent increase in December. This was partly due to Chinese New Year being celebrated at the end of January in 2023, while the same festive period in 2024 was in February.

Sales at restaurants fell 16 per cent in January, while takings at fast-food outlets dropped 10.2 per cent. Business was better for food caterers, which saw their sales grow by 8.6 per cent, and cafes, food courts and other eating places, where sales rose 4.9 per cent.

Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, sales of food and beverage services rose 0.3 per cent, compared with a 1.2 per cent dip in December.