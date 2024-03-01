Wet and warm days forecast in first week of March: Met Service

SINGAPORE – Wetter conditions are forecast for the first week of March, but temperatures are expected to be high, with the daily maximum hovering between 33 and 34 deg C on most days of the month.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over many areas of Singapore on most afternoons in the first week of March, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In the second week of the month, localised short-duration showers are forecast over parts of the island on some afternoons. Daily maximum temperatures may hit 35 deg C on a few days with less cloud coverage.

Total rainfall in the first half of March is forecast to be near average over most of the island.

Singapore experienced a fairly dry February overall, with the second half of the month being drier than the first.

Thundery showers occurred over parts of the island in the second half of February on some afternoons, MSS reported.

On Feb 21, strong solar heating and the convergence of winds led to moderate to heavy thundery showers in many areas of Singapore in the late afternoon, with Kranji recording the highest daily total rainfall of 63.6mm for the second half of the month.

Maximum daily temperatures in the second half of February were above 33 deg C on most days, reaching a peak of 35.6 deg C at Jurong Island on Feb 29, MSS said.

Most of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall during this period. Paya Lebar registered rainfall of 98 per cent below average, while Tengah saw rainfall figures of 47 per cent below average.