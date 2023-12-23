Life Power List 2023: Worldwide Hotels CEO Carolyn Choo going global with Singapore hospitality

SINGAPORE – Carolyn Choo is a maverick. At a time when hotel prices are skyrocketing all over Singapore, the scion of the Republic’s most recognisable budget chain, Hotel 81, is tamping down rates at her hotels to ensure they remain affordable.

In 2018, the 46-year-old incorporated Worldwide Hotels (WWHG), Singapore’s largest home-grown tourist-class hotel group, to consolidate her family’s properties.

Within five years, two of which were Covid-19-stricken ones, WWHG has grown to become synonymous with quality no-frills budget and mid-tier hotels – a crucial offering in an expensive city like Singapore.

The group enjoys an occupancy rate of about 80 per cent for its rooms across the country, in diverse areas ranging from hipster Tiong Bahru to the Chinatown cultural enclave.

As chief executive and managing director of WWHG, Ms Choo made many bold moves in 2023, including securing the acquisition of Parkroyal on Kitchener Road from Pan Pacific Hotels Group for a whopping $525 million – a transaction reported as the largest single-asset hotel deal in Singapore.

She also bought two properties – Novotel Melbourne Central and Ibis Melbourne Central – in Australia for A$170 million (S$152.3 million), marking the group’s 10th and 11th overseas hotels.

WWHG recently opened the 530-room Hotel Mi Rochor on Dec 1. Decked out in bright pops of colour and a swimming pool, it is the second Hotel Mi property targeted at Gen Z and millennial travellers “craving creative, fun and lively experiences”.

The first Hotel Mi is located in Bencoolen Street. The new hotel at 89 Short Street has been attracting a steady crop of travellers from around the region.

This expansion takes WWHG’s portfolio to 40 local properties and 11 overseas ones, in Australia, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Choo says her journey has had its share of hard knocks. The most difficult period was when she joined the family business in 2002 as a finance manager.

“I put intense pressure on myself to demonstrate my capabilities. Unlike today, there was a lack of talent and professional management, which necessitated my involvement in the business and taking up multiple roles. It was a challenge to navigate the complexities of the business demands while maintaining my family’s dynamics,” says the second child of renowned hotelier Choo Chong Ngen, 70.

She took over as CEO in 2017.

Of her three siblings, two of them – Ben Choo and Sean Choo – also work in the business, as director of operations support and director of sales – strategy and planning respectively.

Like many other hospitality companies, WWHG faced significant challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic because of closed borders.

“The primary challenge we faced was to not let any team member go. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain significantly delayed the construction of our two major projects, leading to substantial cash-flow challenges,” Ms Choo recounts.

But she pressed on and used the downtime to upskill the team, digitalise processes and enhance operational efficiencies, she says.