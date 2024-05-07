American pizazz meets the staid traditions of sumo

NEW YORK – Two giant, shirtless men bow respectfully and then hurl themselves at each other in a violent pas de deux that ends with a victory in seconds.

But the setting for this tussle one Saturday night in April was not Tokyo or Osaka in Japan, but The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There, a boisterous, nearly full crowd got an in-person look at sumo wrestling, an ancient Japanese sport that is rarely seen stateside.

Twelve wrestlers listed between 95 and 180kg squared off under the aegis of World Championship Sumo, which is organising a series of exhibitions in the United States.

Despite the “world championship” name, the entrants were a cut below the champions who wrestle in Japan’s top division, which holds six events a year.

But among the wrestlers on hand was a favourite to win the tournament, Oosuna Arashi, known as Sandstorm, an Egyptian who did compete at the top level from 2013 to 2017.

A body builder at first, he took up sumo at age 14. “I didn’t understand it at the beginning,” Arashi said. “But there is no other sport like this. Any other sport, if you lose a point, you can stand up again; you can get your point back. But in sumo, it’s just one hit – you won; you lost.”

In a sumo match, two competitors meet in a ring, and each tries to throw the other out of it or to the ground. After some grabbing, twisting and throwing, the bout is over in a flash.

In Japan, the tournaments last 15 days, with wrestlers competing just once a night.

To appeal to a thrill-seeking audience, and to get the tournament over in an evening, the World Championship Sumo version included four rounds, in which a competitor must win two out of three bouts, meaning wrestlers potentially could be in 12 bouts in a night in the altered format.

If the rules were somewhat different from traditional sumo, the atmosphere was even more so.

Wrestlers offered just a quick bow before their matches, rather than the elaborate rituals familiar in Japan, which include stomping to clear the devil out of the ring and throwing salt to kill bad spirits.

The crowd chanted “USA” for the American wrestlers. Ringside interviews included a healthy dose of braggadocio more associated with mixed-martial arts or pro wrestling than sumo. And there was a lot more swearing than one would see at the decorous Japanese affairs.